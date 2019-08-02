PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A paving project in east Portland will have a big impact on how people get to the airport this weekend.
Staring Friday at 10 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation will be closing I-205 north between Southeast Foster Road and I-84 as crews work to repave deteriorating lanes.
FOX 12 spoke with an Uber driver at the Portland International Airport as he was dropping people off. He said he's well aware of the closure and that he's anticipating it'll be hectic on the roads.
"I'm not driving this weekend. I'm just going to hang out with my kids and let it happen and work next week. It's just not worth it," said Matthew Suvotnick.
The closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday.
ODOT crews will be paving where they constructed a new auxiliary lane from Powell Boulevard to I-84 westbound.
Crews say a weekend closure replaces about 20 nights of partial closures, saving time and money. They say it improves safety for crews too.
This project, combined with events going on this weekend, is why Suvotnick says he'll be hanging up his keys for two days.
"You have Pickathon going on out in Happy Valley, that's going to be impacted by the closure. They're going to have 82nd and 122nd where they divert everyone. Anybody who's leaving town coming to the airport is going to be clogging the arterial. So, it'll be fun," Suvotnick said.
ODOT will have signed detours onto Southeast 82nd and 122nd avenues. They'll also be closing three on-ramps for the weekend - Sunnyside/Sunnybrook, Johnson Creek Boulevard, and Glisan Street.
Those ramp closures start at 9 p.m. Friday.
For more information on detours at i205construction.org.
