PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
Officers, along with the Major Crash Team, responded to the crash just before 3 a.m. in the area of Northeast 142nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
Northeast Halsey was closed in both directions from Northeast 140th to Northeast 146th during the investigation. The roadway reopened at around 4:45 a.m.
No other details have been released at this time.
