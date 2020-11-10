PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A section of Northwest 23rd Avenue will be closed Tuesday as crews make repairs following a water main break.
The Portland Water Bureau says the water main break occurred on NW 23rd Avenue between NW Thurman and NW Vaughn streets.
The break damaged a cast iron eight-inch main from 1926, according to the water bureau. Crews will be making repairs to the main through the evening commute, which will shut down NW 23rd between NW Thurman and NW Vaughn.
Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are asked to use caution around the construction areas.
The water bureau says four water services were affected and some customers may experience discolored water. Customers should run water until it clears.
The onramp to Interstate 405 at NW Vaughn was closed, but reopened before 5 a.m. Drivers are urged to use caution to I-405 and Highway 30 due to standing water.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
