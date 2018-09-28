CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) - Six miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail are open again after a large fire in the Gorge last year, Oregon transportation officials announced Friday.
The paved bicycle and walking path was closed for nearly 13 months following the Eagle Creek Fire, which burned through more than 48,000 acres, officials said.
The trail is open again between John B. Yeon Trailhead and Cascade Locks.
The U.S. Forest Service parking lot and day use area at the Eagle Creek Recreation Site was also re-opened Friday. The trailhead area and the trail itself remain closed.
The Historic Columbia River Highway remains closed between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth with no timeline for re-opening, transportation officials say.
Officials have also re-opened National Forest System lands north of Interstate 84 near Eagle Creek Overlook campground and the parking lots at the Toothrock Trailhead and the John B. Yeon Trailhead.
Many other Gorge facilities operated by the U.S Forest Service, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation remain closed.
The newly re-opened section of trail has been closed since Sept. 4 last year–two days after the start of the Eagle Creek Fire.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
