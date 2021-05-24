PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday they will be increasing capacity at Moda Center with sections for fully vaccinated fans.

The sixth-seeded Blazers will host games three and four against the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in round one of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Moda Center on May 27 and May 29. The Blazers are 1-0 in the series following Saturday's win.

Vaccinated Sections will be available for games three and four.

"We are thrilled to partner with the governor and Oregon Health Authority as the first indoor sports venue in Oregon with Vaccinated Sections," said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. "Rip City has shown us such tremendous support throughout the season, and I am confident their in-arena energy will fuel the team as we fight to bring the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to Portland."

The sections will be available to fully vaccinated fans who are 16 years or older. At least two weeks must have passed since they received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The team says fan will be required to provide proof of full vaccination with a CDC-issued vaccination card or digital/printed photo of their identification card.

Non-vaccinated children up to age 15 can sit in Vaccinated Sections with their parent or guardian. Physically distance sections will be available for those who are not eligible for the Vaccination Sections.

All fans will still be required to adhere to the Rose Quarter's health and safety protocols regardless of vaccination status. This is out of an abundance of caution, the team said.

"When fans left Moda Center last March, it was one of the first signs this pandemic was about to change our lives in ways we hadn’t previously imagined," said Governor Kate Brown. "Vaccines are the key to our return to normal life. It is a testament to the way Oregonians have united to battle this virus and get vaccinated in large numbers that, this week, the Rip City faithful can return to give our Trail Blazers the legendary home court advantage they deserve. If you haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated yet, go do so today. Don’t miss your shot to cheer on the Blazers as they make a run at a championship. I’d like to thank the Trail Blazers front office for their partnership with my office and the Oregon Health Authority in this endeavor to develop protocols for vaccinated fan sections––and we will be expanding the health and safety protocols debuting in Moda Center to other businesses, venues, and faith institutions that choose to implement them in Lower Risk counties."

For more information about Vaccinated Sections at Moda Center, proof of vaccination requirements and health and safety protocols, visit rosequarter.com/welcome-back.