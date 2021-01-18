Security at Oregon Capitol top of mind as week of inauguration begins

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement agencies in Oregon are staying vigilant heading into inauguration day, even as things remained calm to start the week at the state’s capitol.
Every state in the nation has been warned about the potential for violence this week with the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.
Salem Police say they have been preparing for this week for months now. The Salem Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and National Guard are all working together to make sure things remain calm at Oregon’s Capitol building this week.
“We’ve brought in extra patrol officers and then we’ve activated both our crowd management team and our SWAT teams,” said Lieutenant Treven Upkes with the Salem Police Department.
Monday, things were calm outside the capitol building. Just a small group of people holding Black Lives Matter signs were out for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They were joined by a small number of street preachers and some people participating in a wrestling club called Grapple at The Capitol.
“I just wanted to come down here and hold a sign and let people know that the Black Lives Matter movement I feel like is a huge continuation of the civil rights movement and is just sparked right now in my generation,” said Emily Terry, who was outside holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
Terry says she is concerned about the potential for something dangerous to happen this week.
“I was born and raised in Salem, so I am very concerned about the safety,” she said.
Oregon State Police have warned Salem residents to avoid the capitol around inauguration day.
Salem Police say they will be watching for the types of protests to evolve as the events of the week unfold.
“Personal safety is first and foremost, then we look towards property, then we look to making sure the rest of the city can function as it should,” Upkes said.
This is all happening as legislators are preparing for the start of the 2021 session. That session begins tomorrow, though no committees will be meeting at the Capitol. Those meetings will be held virtually until at least Thursday.
Law enforcement agencies in Oregon are staying vigilant heading into inauguration day, even as things remained calm to start the week at the state’s capitol.
Every state in the nation has been warned about the potential for violence this week with the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.
Salem Police say they have been preparing for this week for months now. The Salem Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and National Guard are all working together to make sure things remain calm at Oregon’s Capitol building this week.
“We’ve brought in extra patrol officers and then we’ve activated both our crowd management team and our SWAT teams,” said Lieutenant Treven Upkes with the Salem Police Department.
Monday, things were calm outside the capitol building. Just a small group of people holding Black Lives Matter signs were out for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They were joined by a small number of street preachers and some people participating in a wrestling club called Grapple at The Capitol.
“I just wanted to come down here and hold a sign and let people know that the Black Lives Matter movement I feel like is a huge continuation of the civil rights movement and is just sparked right now in my generation,” said Emily Terry, who was outside holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
Terry says she is concerned about the potential for something dangerous to happen this week.
“I was born and raised in Salem, so I am very concerned about the safety,” she said.
Oregon State Police have warned Salem residents to avoid the capitol around inauguration day.
Salem Police say they will be watching for the types of protests to evolve as the events of the week unfold.
“Personal safety is first and foremost, then we look towards property, then we look to making sure the rest of the city can function as it should,” Upkes said.
This is all happening as legislators are preparing for the start of the 2021 session. That session begins tomorrow, though no committees will be meeting at the Capitol. Those meetings will be held virtually until at least Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.