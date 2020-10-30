PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As businesses prepare for election night, many are turning to heightened security at their storefronts.
With such contention surrounding this year's election, businesses are preparing for protests like we saw in 2016 and even earlier this summer. In their preparation, more businesses are hiring security.
“A lot of the owners are really trying to prepare for the worst and that’s what they’re trying, utilizing us and getting us involved," Eric Waddell, senior operational manager for Pono Security, said.
He said they're seeing a 40% increase in business ahead of election night, compared to what they saw when protests first started this summer.
“Last time it was very chaotic and very hectic out there to actually witness that," Waddell said. “I think, you know, there’s going to be a lot of unease, especially in the downtown areas where we’ve seen hotspots. We’re already preparing, there’s going to be tear gas, there’s going to be flash bombs.”
Waddell said they're expecting a lot of protesting next week and hopes both businesses and protesters remain unscathed.
“I think either way, you know, whether one opponent wins or the other there’s going to be a lot of unrest," Waddell said. “The most important thing is for everybody to be safe.”
The Portland Bureau of Transportation also warned businesses Thursday, saying they should have a plan election night, like:
“Store your power tools, dumpsters, barricades, A-board signs, furniture, etc. in a location that is not accessible by the public," according to police. "By taking these steps, you can make sure your materials are not damaged or misused.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
