PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Six underage suspects between the ages of 12 and 17 were arrested after a security guard was attacked at the Gateway Transit Center.
Officers responded to the transit center in northeast Portland at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, officers found a large group of juveniles fighting with a private security officer.
Investigators said the security officer asked two of the juveniles to stop smoking while on the TriMet platform. The security guard was then pushed to the ground, punched and spat on, according to police.
A witness also stepped in and was spat on by the juveniles, according to officers.
The security officer did not sustain serious physical injuries from the assault.
Police said they were able to take the “primary juvenile aggressors” into custody.
Six suspects were arrested and taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.
- Male, 12, third-degree aggravated assault, riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with a public safety officer and interfering with public transportation.
- Male, 15, third-degree aggravated assault, riot, interfering with public transportation. This teen had been reported missing out of Multnomah County.
- Male, 15, third-degree aggravated assault and riot. This teen was on probation and reported missing out of Multnomah County.
- Male, 15, third-degree aggravated assault, riot, disorderly conduct.
- Male, 17, interfering with public safety officers.
- Female, 14, arrested on a prior warrant.
A seventh juvenile was identified as having been reported missing out of Multnomah County. He was detained and returned to his parents.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Jessy Brown at 503-962-7566 or jessy.brown@portlandoregon.gov.
Good ole fashion chimpout
Nobody was charged for violating Social Distancing laws? Spank the heathens and they shall get no supper - IN JAIL!
Nice job parents, many of these kids have prior warrants or were on probation, and are out during lockdown smoking underage.
Those darn Amish gangs are terrible...
A well deserved slap on the wrist and they’ll be home tonight playing video games.
One and All need to remain in Juvie until they turn 25, they are absolutely unsalvageable!! Need to find each one's parent for this filth being in the street, against orders from the Governor.
