PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A security guard pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a person and pepper-spraying two others in a racially motivated crime, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Nathan Scates, 38, was arrested in 2018 after he called a family wearing hijabs in Portland “terrorists” and told them “to go back to your own country”, court documents state.
The incident Aug. 10, 2018 occurred on a public dock near the 1500 block of Southwest Harbor Way while Scates was wearing his uniform, the attorney’s office says. Witnesses told police that when they tried to intervene, Scates started yelling racial slurs at them based on his perception of their race.
Scates pulled a collapsible baton from his duty belt and hit one of the witnesses when she pulled out their cell phone to record the incident, the attorney’s office says.
That woman told FOX 12 she started to walk away while recording with her phone when things got violent.
“I’m holding the phone up and I just feel like a smack on my hand and I just couldn't believe it and so I had this sharp pain in my hand and me and my friend he was just like keep walking girl we're going to call the cops you know,” Verenice Eustaquio said.
Scates broke Eustaquio’s hand and caused her phone to fall into the Willamette River, court documents state.
While off the dock and near a gate to a condominium complex, Scates pulled out mace and used it unlawfully on two other people, the attorney’s office says.
Police said the initial victims in the case were a Muslim family; the woman assaulted and her friend were of Hispanic descent.
Scates Monday pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the second degree, one count of felony assault in the fourth degree and two counts of intimidation in the second degree.
