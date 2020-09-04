Self-care, support from others important as parents brace for online learning this fall, magazine editor says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As parents brace for online learning this year, it's easy to feel alone and overwhelmed. But the Editor-in-Chief of Real Simple Magazine said support can make all the difference.
“Well, you hear that phrase 'support network' a lot, so building your support network is very important and, specifically, what I mean is finding other parents who are going through the same stresses," Liz Vaccariello, editor-in-chief of Real Simple, said. "If you are trying to hold down a job, as well as home school, for example, find other parents who you can just sort of unload, so that they feel the same things ... they understand what you’re feeling."
Vaccariello recommends treating it almost like a support group.
“And then practically, those parents may also help," Vaccariello said. "They can share the load of teaching or driving back-and-forth."
"So, having the mom, having the dad managing their own anxiety and have resources around them is just as important to the kids," Vaccariello said.
She also said self-care is important for families, especially now.
“Does that mean take a bubble bath in the middle of the day?" Vaccariello said. "No, what that means is building in blocks of time for exercise."
"One of the things that I recommend is that the whole family take a meditation class or practice breathing together," Vaccariello continued. "This is something that all ages can get involved with and you were also teaching them and giving them an important life skill.”
Real Simple Magazine is owned by FOX 12's parent company, Meredith Corporation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.