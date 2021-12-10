PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A self-proclaimed Proud Boy and Patriot has been sentenced to prison after a jury convicted him of assault and menacing charges in October.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Judge Heidi Moawad sentenced 51-year-old Alan Swinney to 10 years in prison, along with three years of post prison supervision on Friday.

Following a six-day trial in October, a 12-person jury found Swinney guilty of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree unlawful use of mace, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon (paintball gun), and pointing a firearm at another.

The crimes occurred during protests in Portland on two days in Aug. 2020.

According to the district attorney's office, Swinney caused a serious eye injury by shooting a man in the face with a paintball gun, discharged bear mace on multiple occasions to include spraying people directly in the face. He also aimed a loaded Ruger .357 magnum at a crowd of people and shot multiple people with paintballs.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Swinney used social media to "amplify his white nationalist beliefs as well as threaten, and incite politically motivated violence."

Swinney moved from Texas to Sandy a few months before the protests began, court documents show. He's a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys and has a Proud Boys tattoo on his arm, but the group has since distanced itself from Swinney.