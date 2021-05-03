PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregonians can now self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Oregon Convention Center, All4Oregon announced Monday.
Instead of signing up through the Oregon Health Authority's Get Vaccinated Oregon tool and waiting for an invitation, people who are eligible for the vaccine can now get an appointment directly through the All4Oregon website. Oregonians who are 16 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
"We hope the ability to self-schedule will make it even easier for Oregonians who haven’t yet been vaccinated to make an appointment. Getting as many Oregonians as possible vaccinated is critical as our state faces this new surge in cases," All4Oregon said in a release.
All4Oregon says more than 15,000 appointments will be available this week at the convention center site, which is run by Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, OHSU and Providence.
As of April 30, All4Oregon says it has administered more than 425,000 vaccines.
On Sunday, OHA said the state has administered a total of 1,632,561 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,315,255 first and second doses of Moderna and 96,938 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
