PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Self-service at gas stations in Oregon has been extended through April 25.
The initial order from the state fire marshal was set to expire April 11. It was issued March 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Self-service if a voluntary option at the pump. The fire marshal stated it allows customers to avoid face-to-face and hand-to-hand contact while applying physical distancing measures.
It also allows gas stations to continue operating with less staff.
Attendants continue to sanitize equipment and fuel nozzles, while helping customers with their refueling as needed.
“These changes provide station operators flexibility to manage their operations and help to make refueling safer for both customers and service station attendants, while keeping stations open at a critical time when COVID-19 is impacting gas retailers who serve our many essential workers statewide,” according to State Fire Marshal Jim Walker.
Unattended self-service is permitted when a gas station owner exhausts all staffing options. Stations that do not have an attendant on duty are required to post safety signs for physical distancing and instructions showing customers how to operate a fuel pump correctly.
This extension of the self-service rules change does not affect areas of the state that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law.
For more, go to the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s website.
