Sellwood neighborhood hit by vandals on New Year's Eve

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A neighborhood in Sellwood was hit by vandals this week, and neighbors together estimate they’re out thousands of dollars.
This Sellwood neighborhood is what everyone hopes for in a place to live.
“I love my neighbors. My grandchildren are three blocks down. Hard to leave here,” said neighbor Eileen Kennedy. “It’s a lovely neighborhood. Look, I live across from a park!”
But this week, on New Year’s Eve, neighbors say they woke up to a path of destruction.
“More neighbors talking about it, more people coming around asking questions, and it just kind of unfolded from there,” said neighbor Ryan Meaney.
Meaney began to connect the dots. His Christmas decorations were slashed.
“Never really this amount of damage through the neighborhood,” Meaney said.
Down the street, Kennedy had her car’s back window smashed.
“I came out to get in my car. I opened the front door and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s glitter from everywhere, where did this glitter come from?’ And I started to brush it and it was not glitter, it was glass,” she said.
Next to Kennedy, Steve Ahmed is building a new home on the corner.
“You can still see some of the remnants of glass on it,” he said.
Ahmed had just installed brand new windows – and woke up to the same scene.
“We have to replace the whole window, which is about $1,400,” said Ahmed. “It’s a large window, so they broke the most expensive window probably here.”
It seems whoever did this, wasn’t after anything more than pure damage.
“They did not take anything, they just broke the window,” Kennedy said.
In total, over a half dozen neighbors FOX 12 spoke with say they were hit. Who did this and why remains a mystery.
Neighbors say they have tried their best to review footage from a few cameras and so far, no luck.
One person who FOX 12 spoke with said they heard the smash of a window and came outside to find what they described as three to four young men running away on foot from one of the cars, now with a broken window.
