SELLWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A teenager in Sellwood needs help tracking down his lost trumpet.
It’s a rare find and it means the world to him, But AJ Rubin accidentally left his trumpet on the bus a few days ago.
He’s incredibly grateful that a local non-profit gave him another trumpet to play with, but he said there’s nothing quite like your own trumpet, the one you've played for years with a specific tone, that you can't help but form a special connection to.
“It’s a relationship, it really is,” Rubin said.
And for him, it was love at first sight when he found his 1959 Selmer K-Modified trumpet - rare to get in playable condition because of its age and very similar to the model his idol Louis Armstrong played with.
Rubin has performed in cities across the country with it and at several big events here in Portland.
“It has so much incredible sentimental value more so than any other thing that I’ve ever owned,” Rubin said. “It’s my most prized possession.”
But on Tuesday morning, he said he was riding Trimet Bus 44 to Wilson High School with his little brother. He said his brother has a brain injury which caused an episode that required AJ’s help just as the bus pulled into the stop.
And it was right when they got off the bus that AJ realized he’d left his trumpet under the seat.
“I wouldn’t have thought it would be this terrible of a feeling, like a hole, it’s like losing a limb really as much as I can imagine that would be like,” he said.
So now he’s doing whatever he can to find it, asking everyone to keep an eye out for its unique design.
It has floral engravings on the bell, a couple dents, one valve is different from the other two, and it has a trigger in the back that most trumpets don’t have. It’s in a black plastic case with his mouthpiece and business cards inside.
AJ Rubin is quite the trumpet player! But he accidentally left his trumpet on a @trimet bus a few days ago. Now he’s playing with this one that he got from a local non-profit. He’s grateful for it but hopes to get his own trumpet back because it’s so special. pic.twitter.com/Y1ufIjkZGd— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 20, 2019
TriMet told us they’re doing what they can to help.
Transit police are in the process of reviewing video to see if they can figure out what happened to the trumpet. If you see it, you can turn it in to TriMet Lost and Found or contact his mom through her Facebook page.
