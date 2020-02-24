Semi crash shuts down Troutdale Bridge over Sandy River

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A semi crash closed the Troutdale Bridge on Monday.
Deputies said a truck driver crashed making a westbound turn onto the bridge, which spans the Sandy River.
The truck’s load of lumber did not spill, however deputies said it would likely need to be removed prior to the truck and trailer being towed from the scene.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure was expected to be in place for hours, into Monday evening, and possibly overnight.
The bridge sustained minor damage and likely needs to be inspected before it reopens.
Deputies said the truck driver was not injured. He was cited on charges of careless driving, failure to drive in a lane and impeding traffic.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
