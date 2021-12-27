CORBETT, Ore. (KPTV) – I-84 eastbound was temporarily shut down after a semi-truck jackknifed near Multnomah Falls on Monday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office.

While I-84 was closed, traffic was diverted through Multnomah Falls, the MCSO said. The sheriff’s office added no injuries were sustained.

I-84 eastbound is back open at Frontage Road after a brief shut down due to a jack-knifed semitruck. Traffic is now being diverted through Multnomah Falls. Drive with caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/6LRUJmMoYh — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) December 27, 2021

This is just one of several roadway closures on Monday. Earlier in the day, a seven-car pileup caused a shut down of SW Grabhorn Road and SW Farmington Road in Aloha.