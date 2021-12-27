Jacknife semi I-84

IMAGE: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

CORBETT, Ore. (KPTV) – I-84 eastbound was temporarily shut down after a semi-truck jackknifed near Multnomah Falls on Monday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office.

While I-84 was closed, traffic was diverted through Multnomah Falls, the MCSO said. The sheriff’s office added no injuries were sustained.

This is just one of several roadway closures on Monday. Earlier in the day, a seven-car pileup caused a shut down of SW Grabhorn Road and SW Farmington Road in Aloha.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you