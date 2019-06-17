MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Hot asphalt and diesel fuel spilled across Silver Falls Highway Monday morning after a semi-truck and trailer overturned just outside of Silverton.
Approximately 40 tons of asphalt and about 20 gallons of diesel spilled across the highway near Quall Road, blocking traffic in the area for hours, according to the Silverton Fire District.
Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. and found the truck and trailer down an embankment. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the diesel spill and Silverton Public Works and the truck company scooped the asphalt off the road, according to the fire district.
The truck driver was checked by emergency personnel and was transported to an area hospital. The driver’s condition was not immediately clear.
Other agencies on scene Monday included the Silverton Police Department, Oregon State Police, Drakes Crossing Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.