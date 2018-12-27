VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A rollover crash involving a semi blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 205 in southwest Washington on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the scene just north of 134th Street in the Vancouver area at around 6:45 a.m.
Washington State Patrol reported a truck and trailer were heading south when the driver went off the road and collided with a Washington Department of Transportation sign and trees.
The driver veered hard to the left, overcorrected and rotated clockwise 180 degrees.
The truck and trailer then rolled onto the passenger side as they slid across the highway, leaving the road and striking a guard rail.
The truck and trailer slid through the guard rail and came to a stop facing north.
One lane of southbound I-205 was closed from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. for cleanup, fuel transfer and securement. The semi was hauling around 40,000 items of household goods.
WSDOT was set to return to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday for final cleanup efforts, with a road closure in place for those efforts.
The driver, Urban Wells, 38, of Vancouver, was cited by police for second-degree negligent driving.
There were no reports of injuries in connection with the crash.
