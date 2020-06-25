Semi spills diesel, 65,000 lbs. of rye pellets across road near Lookout Point Reservoir

LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A forest service road near Lookout Point Reservoir is closed until July 1 after a semi-truck flipped and spilled 65,000 pounds of rye pellets and 35 gallons of diesel fuel, according to officials.
Forest Service Road 6821, known as Northshore Road, parallels Oregon State Highway 58. It is closed after its intersection with Forest Service Road 5826 northwest of Westfir while authorities work to clear the spill.
Northshore Road is frequently used when there is an incident that closes the main highway. The road is narrow and has sharp corners and is not suitable for trucks or vehicles towing trailers over 25 feet, according to authorities.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
This could’ve been prevented if the driver was wearing a facemask....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.