Semi spills hundreds of potatoes across Hwy 26 near Hillsboro Stadium

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – An overturned semi spilled potatoes across Highway 26 Friday afternoon, causing traffic delays for some drivers, according to Hillsboro police.
The eastbound on-ramp to Highway 26 from southbound Cornelius Pass Road was temporarily closed after the crash near Hillsboro Stadium while crews worked to clear the scene.
No one was hurt. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
Drivers in the area were asked to use alternate routes.
The driver was spudding, according to a spec-tater.
