NEAR DUNDEE, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police warned drivers to expect delays on Highway 99W Thursday morning after a semi-truck tipped and spilled its load across the road.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on the highway near Dundee. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to OSP.
Photos of the crash provided by OSP just before 11 a.m. show cans of soda scattered across the road.
The state police agency said drivers should expect delays on the highway for several hours. It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash.
