NEAR GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) – A semi-truck carrying scrap metal tipped and spilled diesel across Highway 26 near Government Camp Tuesday afternoon, according to Hoodland Fire District #74.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 26 just before 3:45 p.m., according to firefighters.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt and escaped the vehicle without help.
Firefighters with help from Oregon State Police and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office closed the highway due to scrap metal pieces scattered across the road, fire officials say.
The Sandy Fire District helped Hoodland fire crews contain the diesel leak.
No other vehicles were involved. It’s was not immediately clear what caused the semi to tip.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.