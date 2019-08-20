MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A semi-truck crashed onto its side, blocking an on-ramp and leaking diesel fuel Tuesday evening
Marion County Fire responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-5 near mile post 263 on the southbound on-ramp around 6:46 p.m.
Crews arrived at the scene and found a semi-truck hauling straw on its side blocking the on-ramp and leaking diesel fuel.
Officials said the driver of the truck was wearing his seat belt and was un-injured. The driver was able to leave the truck on his own.
Crews along with Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation closed the on-ramp in order to plug and contain the diesel leak.
ODOT will remain on scene and estimates the on-ramp will be closed for 6 to 8 hours until the semi is removed and the spilled diesel is cleaned up.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
