COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A driver was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement says they hit an ambulance responding to a crash scene on Interstate 5.
According to Washington State Patrol, no one was inside the ambulance when the semi-truck hit it four feet off the right hand shoulder of the highway near milepost 26.
The semi was headed north on I-5 and crossed the fog line on his side of the road, hitting the entire left side of the ambulance, which was new, according to authorities.
Ambulance staff and civilians near the crash scene were shaken but not hurt, according to firefighters.
Cowlitz County Fire District #5 says the semi-truck driver didn’t stop after hitting the ambulance. The driver and was pulled over and arrested on I-5 near milepost 45.
The ambulance had only been in service for a couple of months. It is drivable but will need extensive repair, according to firefighters.
Authorities did not immediately say what charges the semi-truck driver is facing.
