COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - All westbound lanes from Hood River to Cascade Locks are closed Wednesday morning.
According to TripCheck, multiple semi-trucks are blocking the road in several areas.
Drivers on westbound I-84 have been at a standstill for several hours.
WB traffic on 84 at a standstill. The road is bad. #fox12Oregon this is between Cascade Locks and Hood River. pic.twitter.com/ZTMQz8gyEF— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 13, 2019
You are looking at one huge field of parked truckers - losing time and money as WB84 shutdown is now in it's 7th hour. @OregonDOT #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/8d8PQJ67Mt— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 13, 2019
One traveler told FOX 12 that they have been stuck on the road for about 11 hours.
"We've moved about maybe 100 yards from where we originally started," said Freddy Guizar. "We've always been a close family, so we've always been able to play little games, play little jokes on each other and just be happy. I mean, regardless of the situation we try to make the best of what we have. We're just happy everyone's still kinda safe right now and no one's trying to push through and try to cause more accidents."
There is no estimate on when the westbound lanes will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area or expect long delays.
Chains are required between milepost 44 and milepost 64. Traction tires are allowed in place of chains on vehicle under 10,000 GVW and not towing. Vehicles that are towing must use chains.
ODOT said drivers can be cited for failure to use chains/traction devices. Commercial truck drivers face a $440 fine.
Truck and passenger car drivers can be cited for failure to use chains/traction devices. Commercial truck drivers face $440 fine. Enforcement folks did cite folks on I-84 in Gorge.— Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) February 13, 2019
State Route 14 can be used as an alternate route. However, there are restrictions for vehicles over 10,000 GVW from milepost 65 near Hood River Bridge to milepost 19 near Washougal. This is due to winter driving conditions.
A scheduled cleanup of a diesel spill on eastbound I-84 has been canceled due to poor weather and road conditions. ODOT said it will be rescheduled at a later date.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.