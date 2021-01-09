SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Senator Ron Wyden is back home in Oregon after a week of turmoil in our nation's Capital.
Senator Wyden said that President Trump is a "clear and present danger" and wants him removed from office immediately.
Wyden was on the Senate floor for the certification of the 2020 Election when violent rioters attacked the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
"I saw officers with machine guns on the floor of the United States," he described. "I kept asking myself, 'how can this be happening?'"
Wyden slammed President Donald Trump and said he incited the violence and needs to be removed from office as quickly as possible.
"He is responsible for this week's domestic terrorist attack on the people's Capitol, and he ought to be held to account," Wyden said.
The Senator said he supports invoking the 25th Amendment because it's the fastest option, and while there are reports of talks, that still seems unlikely. The House of Representatives is moving forward with Article of Impeachment, but conviction and removal would fall on the still Republican-controlled Senate.
Wyden said he is hopeful.
"We do see real movement among Republicans to protect the country," he said. "You know Donald Trump showed that he would be willing to put our country at risk in order to advance his interests."
It's not only Trump, Wyden wants out of Washington, he said Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas also need to go.
"Senator Hawley and Senator Cruz should resign. I believe that the picture of Senator Hawley with his fist in the air, inflaming the domestic terrorists to advance on the Capitol is going to go down in history as an infamous symbol of one of the worst days in our history," he said.
Wyden also said there is a clear difference between how those who stormed the Capitol were treated compared to the Black Lives Matter movement's protesters.
"The President-elect summed it up, and that is that there certainly is a different standard with respect to those protesters, the domestic terrorists and what Black Lives Matter and Black Americans have been up against," he said.
He said that violence of any kind must not be tolerated.
"To their great credit, Black Oregonians have made it very clear that violence is unacceptable in terms of advancing their causes to root out racial injustice," he said. "And many of them have made the point again and again that violence hurts the cause of Black Lives Matter."
Now that Democrats will have control of the Senate, Wyden will take over as chair of the Senate Finance Committee and said they've got severe racial injustice issues they'll be dealing with.
