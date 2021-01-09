SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Senator Ron Wyden is back home in Oregon after a week of turmoil in our nation's Capital.
Senator Wyden said that President Trump is a "clear and present danger" and wants him removed from office immediately.
Wyden was on the Senate floor for the certification of the 2020 Election when violent rioters attacked the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
"I saw officers with machine guns on the floor of the United States," he described. "I kept asking myself, 'how can this be happening?'"
Wyden slammed President Donald Trump and said he incited the violence and needs to be removed from office as quickly as possible.
"He is responsible for this week's domestic terrorist attack on the people's Capitol, and he ought to be held to account," Wyden said.
The Senator said he supports invoking the 25th Amendment because it's the fastest option, and while there are reports of talks, that still seems unlikely. The House of Representatives is moving forward with Article of Impeachment, but conviction and removal would fall on the still Republican-controlled Senate.
Wyden said he is hopeful.
"We do see real movement among Republicans to protect the country," he said. "You know Donald Trump showed that he would be willing to put our country at risk in order to advance his interests."
It's not only Trump, Wyden wants out of Washington, he said Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas also need to go.
"Senator Hawley and Senator Cruz should resign. I believe that the picture of Senator Hawley with his fist in the air, inflaming the domestic terrorists to advance on the Capitol is going to go down in history as an infamous symbol of one of the worst days in our history," he said.
Wyden also said there is a clear difference between how those who stormed the Capitol were treated compared to the Black Lives Matter movement's protesters.
"The President-elect summed it up, and that is that there certainly is a different standard with respect to those protesters, the domestic terrorists and what Black Lives Matter and Black Americans have been up against," he said.
He said that violence of any kind must not be tolerated.
"To their great credit, Black Oregonians have made it very clear that violence is unacceptable in terms of advancing their causes to root out racial injustice," he said. "And many of them have made the point again and again that violence hurts the cause of Black Lives Matter."
Now that Democrats will have control of the Senate, Wyden will take over as chair of the Senate Finance Committee and said they've got severe racial injustice issues they'll be dealing with.
(16) comments
Coming from a guy who rules Oregon and doesn't live here. He is garbage at a royal level..
Wyden you have done nothing but waste Oregon's money. Now you want to waste more. You can not get him out by the time he will be done. Grow up and act like an adult for once.
Wyden = Clear and Present Danger
You know what it is time for? Term limits to get rid of these worthless politicians like Wyden. This guy doesn't even live here.
Oh and Wyden conveniently ignores the 6 months of riots in Portland, or the Seattle city council which allowed the auto-zone takeover? And as a lawmaker, he certainly should know that Trump is not responsible for what happened in DC, and it can't be proven unless he is on tape saying 'attack' this is just partisan drivel
How does he feel about Rep. Maxine Waters’ comments urging Democrats to target Trump supporters in “stores and gas stations.”------
“If you think we’re rallying now, you ain’t seen nothing yet! You have members of your Cabinet that have been booed out of restaurants… No peace, no sleep! God is on our side! Let’s stay the course! Let’s show up wherever we have to show up,” said Rep. Waters.----------
“If you see anybody from this Cabinet in a restaurant, in a Department Store, in a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd! You push back on them! You tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!” she screamed.
You forget that she's black and as such, she can say anything she wants. Stir up race hate, that's okay as she's black. Don't be fooled by all the black lives matter baloney. Don't get caught up in feeling sorry for them...all you need do is look at Chicago to see how much blacks really (don't) care!
Trump is truly a dodo; but squeaky Ron Wyden is much more a clear and present danger to us all:)
I'm not even kidding... it seems like we've all reverted to high school. Instead of reasoned debate, we're subjected to taunts and threats. This is how the third world countries like Cuba and Venezuela operate, where long lines and chaos exist for those trying to get basic necessities. Ignore the rule of law, this is the future.
So says one of the most useless politicians Oregon has ever produced.
Congress is responsible for what happened at the Capital. This is what the Congress hoped would happen. Where were the police. There were more police a smaller riots.
Ohhh Ron, who are you trying to fool? You don't know your earlobe from a hole in the wall.
'Senator Ron Wyden is back home in Oregon after a week of turmoil in our nation's Capital.' Umm...don't you mean Ron Wyden is back home in New York?
Exactly.
I thought he lived in New York City. I guess he is like Charlie Hales living in Portland.
If we could only remove this worthless drain on tax payers dollars! Can't find it in himself to put down antifa/blm dirtbags in Portland but conveniently speaks up now? He's an old, wrinkled ineffectual "public servant" who only cares about himself
