PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden made a stop in Portland on Sunday for town halls.
He spoke at Tigard High School at noon, and Roosevelt High School in north Portland at 3 p.m.
Sunday’s town halls were the last of eight held across the state for Wyden starting on Thursday.
After the events, he was asked about the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and how that country might respond.
“Certainly Soleimani has blood on his hands. There is no debating that,” Wyden said. “And my sense is that the Iranian approach on these kinds of things is going to be pretty unpredictable, because they use militias and they use proxies. They’ve got a lot of different, kind of, tricks up their sleeve, so to speak.”
Wyden says he wants to push for a vote on the War Powers Act, so the country does not go to war with Iran without the approval of Congress.
