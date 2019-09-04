PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One day after the Oregon Health Authority announced they are investigating a death possibly linked to vaping, Senator Ron Wyden says he wants to tax e-cigarettes and vaping products.
Health officials used the first back to school week as an opportunity to warn about the dangers of vaping.
While the possible vaping death in Oregon involves someone who is middle-aged, health officials say vaping is a bigger problem among teens and young adults.
Officials say 40 percent of high school seniors report at least trying e-cigarettes, which often have sweet candy-like flavors.
According to officials, this is creating a new generation of nicotine users who don't recognize the serious risks of vaping.
E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other dangerous chemicals, and there is an added risk that these e-cigarettes may be contaminated.
Sen. Wyden thinks a sin tax could discourage teens from buying these products.
"I will introduce legislation to address this growing problem by taxing e-cigarettes the same way that traditional cigarettes are taxed. I think it’s understood that increasing the price will make it far less likely that teenagers will take up smoking," Sen. Wyden said at news conference Wednesday.
Sen. Wyden says those who sell vaping products downplay the dangers. But he says this reminds him of when the big tobacco lied to the American people about the dangers of nicotine.
The CDC reports that more than 200 people across the country have come down with a severe respiratory illness that appears to be linked to vaping.
The symptoms of the illness include shortness of breath, coughing, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, and weight loss.
Health officials say if you have been vaping and start having breathing problems, you should see a doctor right away.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
For once I agree with old Ronny. As far as I'm concerned, you can tax cigs/vaping up the wazoo. I hate having my air fouled by these things.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.