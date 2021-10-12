Sen. Wyden highlights proposed clean energy tax credit with help from Daimler Trucks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Senator Ron Wyden is highlighting his proposed clean energy tax credit by putting a spotlight on an Oregon company's efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and explaining how they would benefit from it.

Daimler Trucks says its eCascadia and eM2 trucks can travel more than 200 miles on one charge, and it only takes 90 minutes to charge them back up. An added bonus - those trucks are being designed and built in Portland.

Trucking, of course, plays a critical role in the U.S. economy. Daimler says more than 80 percent of products sold in the country will ride on a truck at one point.

As the leading maker of heavy duty trucks in North America, the company says it's working on becoming more environmentally friendly. The company says a tax credit would go a long way toward getting those trucks on the road at a faster pace, and Wyden believes that credit would be a win-win.

Gov. Brown signs package of clean energy bills PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed a package of clean energy bills Tuesday that are designed to combat climate change.

"It means job, it means improving the environment," said Wyden. "It puts us out in the forefront of fighting climate change."

The tax credit is being discussed as part of the budget reconciliation process that Congress is currently debating. Republicans and some moderate Democrats believe it's too expensive at the moment, so they're still working on a possible compromise.

Currently, Daimler has 23,000 employees in North America. About 4,000 are based in Portland.