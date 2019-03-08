PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland’s newest Trial Blazer, Enes Kanter’s story has caught the attention of Oregon Senator Ron Wyden.
Kanter who is a Turkish National has been outspoken about that country’s president Recep Tayyipp Erdogan and his regime. He said because of that his country is retaliating against him. His Turkish passport has reportedly been revoked, he said his father was arrested simply for having contact with him.
“Two years ago, the Turkish Government came and raided my house, they took electronics away, the phones away laptops away computers away. They wanted to see if I was in contact with my family or not,” Kanter said.
Since signing with the Trail Blazers, Kanter did not travel with the team to Toronto for fear of his safety.
A similar situation arose when he played with the New York Knicks and did not travel when the team played in London.
Kanter’s story prompted Oregon Senator Ron Wyden to pen a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In the letter sent Friday morning Wyden wrote, “I urge you to make it clear to your Turkish counterparts that this sort of retribution is not acceptable behavior, particularly for a U.S. ally.”
Wyden also writes about allegations that President Erdogan has demanded that INTERPOL, an international police organization issue a “red notice” for Kanter, meaning he be arrested and sent back to Turkey. Wyden said wants this all to stop.
“America cannot and must not stay silent in the face of such blatant assault on free thought and expression,” Wyden wrote.
The letter goes on to read: “I call on you to raise Mr. Kanter’s case, publicly and in private, and to state for the record that the U.S. will not cooperate with these ‘red notices’ or extradition request.”
After practice on Friday, Kanter spoke about the letter saying he was surprised by it. Adding he had not spoken to Wyden about his story.
“It was a surprise this morning, it was like man, it was amazing,” Kanter said.
He added when he signed with the Trail Blazers he did reach out through Instagram but didn’t hear back.
“It just means a lot to see you know your senator that supports you, that supports you like that,” Kanter said.
He said he father is set to go on trial in Turkey on March 14, when asked what for, Kanter responded, “just for being my dad.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.