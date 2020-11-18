TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - With the freeze in Oregon going into effect Wednesday, senior communities are once again being restricted.
Under the two-week freeze, visits at long-term care facilities aren't allowed.
FOX 12 spoke with Jeremiah Gray, divisional director of operations at Bonaventure, who says he thinks the freeze will make things worse.
"It feels to us like our hands have been tied and we're not able to do the right thing for our residents," said Gray.
Gray didn't shy away from sharing his frustration with the lockdown on senior communities.
Under the freeze, Gray says his residents - whether they live independently or have assistance - can't have anyone over. But Gray says seniors can still leave the community to see their families off the property, and that's what concerns him.
He says rather than shutting down visits, he'd like the state to allow family members to come by, saying they can provide a safe environment for that.
"We could allow families to come visit, we could screen them. You know, we could provide personal protective equipment, we could limit visits to resident's suite. We could sanitize the space afterwards," said Gray. "We've even offered to hire additional staff and do what it takes to foster that and make it work. However, we've been told is absolutely that's off limits."
Governor Brown issued the restriction to cut down on COVID-19 cases, saying it'll reduce the risk to more vulnerable communities.
The freeze is set to last two weeks statewide, but will be extended in some counties if necessary.
