VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The ban on public gatherings has been hard for performers, but one local musician had a gig on Thursday outside a senior living community in Vancouver.
Chuck Par-Due was hired by Glenwood Place to play his trumpet for the senior residents at a safe distance.
Like many other entertainers right now, he finds himself out of work, so he says the gig was a win-win.
“Because I can't go entertain folks, it takes a little bit out of me, but to stand out there today and make a fool of myself in a suit with a trumpet, I'm excited about it, I think folks will be touched, it will mean something to them and that will mean something to me,” Par-Due said.
Par-Due says he’s played his trumpet for three U.S. presidents during his career. He also does comedy, impressions, and croons classic tunes.
