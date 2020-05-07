Senior living facilities in Oregon will use ‘looking glass’ to help families celebrate Mother’s Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some senior living facilities in Oregon are making it easier for families to connect on Mother’s Day with an idea called “The Looking Glass”.
It’s a portable plexiglass barrier that gets setup outside the entry so residents can come out and visit with family members on the other side.
The idea is being implemented by The Springs Living LLC, which runs a dozen communities in Oregon. The company’s CEO says the looking glass is in accordance with the Oregon Health Authority’s directives and provides a safe way for families to connect in an open air environment.
“We know that our communities are safe because we don't have any COVID, and so, how do we allow families to connect, especially on Mother’s Day,” Fee Stubblefield said. “Everyone wants to give a hug and connect physically and those days are coming. Right now, this is the next best thing.”
In order to bring the looking glass to all of its facilities, The Springs Living is turning Mother’s Day into mother’s days, it says.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.