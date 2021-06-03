Senior living facility on a mission to collect joy

WHITEWATER, WISCONSIN (KPTV) - A senior living facility in Wisconsin is on a mission. They are trying to collect a postcard from all 50 states. They say it’s not just about the postcards , they have a very special reason behind their project. After a year of separation the goal is to collect joy.
“They missed their families. They are our families to us. They consider us their family as well, but biologically they miss their families. We kind of wanted to bring everybody together,” said Emily Wellnitz the resident’s director at Our House Senior Living Memory Care Home.
“This project is to open up your heart and say what you would say to anybody that comes your way. I love you. Don't you love me? Ta dah. That's it,” said Velma Thomas who lives at the facility.
