BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a three-sport star from Beaverton High School who will soon trade in one type of Beaver uniform to the next level.
They're back in the orange and black and counting down to kickoff in the Beaver Dam where it may be empty when they eventually play but any kind of game is better than nothing.
"We need this. We need to be able to communicate with people in person and have that interaction."
Beaverton High School senior Trent Walker is feeling sky high with hope for his lost loves springing eternal.
"I am really looking forward to hopefully having even a six-game season, but we definitely want full-contact if it’s possible, but we want to be safe and cautious," Walker said.
Safety first and a first team all-league safety, Walker and the Beavs are unsure exactly what they'll be walking into for this spring season.
"I don’t know what to expect. It’s probably going to feel like a little scrimmage from middle school out in the youth programs but anything - because our seniors - we are really passionate about football, so we are looking forward to even being out here," said Walker.
The first team all-metro league receiver and defensive back issues first team all-pandemic leadership acknowledgement in the longest of off-seasons to longtime head coach Bob Boyer.
"Coach Boyer did an awesome job just keeping us together and he did a lot of good, positive notes out to us and he kept us mentally in there as well as physically," Walker said.
Coach Boyer has spent more than three decades at his alma mater, and Walker will now earn his way towards a scholarship after earning preferred walk-on status at his parents alma mater, Oregon State University.
"Oregon State called me, which is my dream school so it was just a wild three days of going through it right before signing day happened, so it's crazy, it's surreal," said Walker.
Beaver Dam to Beaver Dam - that's pretty special.
"Yep, I am looking forward to it," he said.
And so are his parents.
"They were born in California and met at Oregon State," said Walker. "Oh, they are fired up. They are about to get season tickets again."
Making fall Saturday runs to Reser Stadium is something the Walker family has fond memories of doing.
"My brother and I would always hang out after the games down there and play a little one-on-one down on the football field when they let the fans in, so it's really crazy to me to get to practice on the field and hopefully eventually get to play," Walker said.
Like many three-sport students, Walker will have to be ready for one season after another.
"As ready as anyone can be," he said. "It’s amazing how strong we have to be to go through all of this and then at the end of the day something good happens, so everything happens for a reason."
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
