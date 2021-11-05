GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - From missing the varsity cut as a freshman to making the playoffs all four years of his Centennial High School career, this Senior Spotlight highlights a winner for the Eagles.

"I have been here four years, I represent Centennial," said senior Andrew Martinez. "It means a lot. It's about pride, love, and love for the game."

Martinez is Centennial's senior striker who notched about 80 percent of the club's goals in 2021.

"When you step on the field, all of your problems go away, that is how I have always thought about it and it is just amazing to step on the pitch with your family," said Martinez, who is the team's captain. "It’s not just wearing the arm band, it’s pushing your team not just during games but also during practices, got to keep your mind in the game."

His legendary Eagles career nearly never took flight.

"When coach told me I was going to be on JV, I didn’t even want to play anymore to be straight up," he said, "but it it is what it is, I did what I had to do and scored 27 goals in JV and that’s when I got called up."

Called up and Martinez never looked back with 65 career varsity goals playing for longtime Centennial head coach, Todd Saks.

"There are things you have to learn along the way, you won’t always make the first team. You’ve got to start from the bottom and go up and that’s what I did," said Martinez. "I am a striker, the number 9, I have got to be a killer inside the box. It’s what I do. Ever since I was little, that’s what my dad told me, ‘that’s your responsibility.'"

Martinez's dad instilled that work ethic during off-season's of laying sheet rock and drywall.

"Ever since I was little, my dad has said 'nothing will be given to you,' that’s just how it is in this world. Nothing is ever going to be free. He also told me, 'you have to work for what you want,'" said Martinez.

Also a club player for the Eastside Timbers, Martinez would love a college scholarship. The 17-year-old also desires to go pro just as proud Centennial Eagles alum Marco Farfan, now of LAFC, did when he became Portland's first ever homegrown player for the Timbers in 2016.

"It is a dream for everyone but having to see that Marco Farfan is from Centennial as well, me going to Centennial, it’s a possibility which gets my hopes up," Martinez said. "I really hope I do. If the Timbers or any other academy, I hope to be there. Marco Farfan is someone I look up to after what he did, went to school, still went to school while he was at the academy, so it is possible. I want to follow those steps."

If you know of any high school athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.