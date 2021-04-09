HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 will highlight a Century High School football player who is highly-regarded as one of the best two-way lineman's in the Pacific Northwest.
What felt like it may never happen, is almost over.
"This season means everything to me. Every kid dreams of their senior football season," senior Brody Reese said.
Century High School center and nearly 300-pound defensive lineman Reese has been around the game his entire life.
"My dad has been coaching for 24-years. I grew up around the sport," he said. "When I was 8-years old, I was a ball boy for his high school teams."
Once the lights go off on Friday nights, Reese - the preferred walk-on at the University of Washington - eagerly anticipates his last matches under the spotlight with Jaguar wrestling.
"I wouldn't be where I am in football without wrestling," Reese said. "It really builds the best offensive and defensive lineman."
The main event is a contender on every snap.
"As much as I love offense and getting pancakes, there is no better feeling than getting after quarterbacks. Something I really pride myself on is, no one can take me one-on-one blocking. I take double and triple teams almost every single play," Reese said. "I enjoy that and I wish it was counted as a statistic. I counted up in one of my games, I took 14 triple-teams in one game."
Reese's last piece of a high school wrestling meet was when he was crowned king of the ring as a state champ at the coliseum in February 2020.
Will senior year be thing come later this spring? That is what needs to be grappled with.
"If it happens, it's going to be weird and I have accepted that," said Reese. "I am going to go out and have fun and I am ready for it."
"Bruiser Brody" is one of the top-ranked heavyweights in the country.
"I want to wrestle the best. I want to be the best," he said.
Reese will soon be slimming down to pin down a spot at the National Finals in Fargo this summer before his dog days in Seattle, but this final bell back home in Hillsboro is the slam.
"It means everything for me to be a Jaguar. There is nobody, no group of guys I would rather walk on the field with on Friday night. I love this whole community," Reese said.
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
