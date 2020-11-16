GASTON, OR (KPTV) - While lots of school sports have been postponed or canceled, a rodeo queen from Gaston High School is living to ride another day.
The kids in the small town of Gaston are suffering a big loss without sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While volleyball is on the shelf and Greyhound OHSET is collecting dust, senior Sadie Bateman's rodeo rack is still getting used.
"I feel like my animals are my best friends because I can always count on them and they always make me feel happy no matter what," Bateman said.
Ride On Ranch in Hillsboro is Bateman's home away from home as she keeps smiling through the pandemic underneath her red Stetson.
"It’s definitely a statement piece for me. Red is my favorite color and pink, so to me definitely I am more of a statement person, I don’t like to blend in," said Bateman.
Heavy is the head that wears the tiara. The 18-year-old is reigning royalty - a Northwest Youth Rodeo Association Queen.
"It makes me feel happy because I remember when I was that age. I would see the rodeo queen and I was like, that is what I want to be," Bateman said.
See it and be it.
"I probably did Western Pleasure for years, and to me it wasn’t my cup of tea but that was what I was born and raised around so that’s what I knew versus - I met this trainer and she slowly started inching me into gaming and barrels and I am like, 'yep, this is what I want to do. This right here,'" said Bateman.
Roping and riding atop one of her four horses like Moonie.
"I’m always like, hey, I talk to them like they are human. Oh, yeah. 'Oh, how’s your day? Mine was great,'" Bateman said.
