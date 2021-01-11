HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A three-sport star and straight-A student at Glencoe High School is on the track to become Valedictorian for the Crimson Tide.
Senior Jayda Lee is a throwback All-American student athlete.
"Whenever people ask me about what my favorite sport is, I always say it’s whatever sport I am in," Lee said.
All in to all out of opportunities - from volleyball to hoops to track and field. But now, during the pandemic, none of that is going on.
"When you are alone and training on your own every day, how do you stay motivated?" said Lee.
The First Team All-Pacific Conference middle blocker is also an honorable mention forward and Glencoe High School's all-time record holder in the discuss and top ten form the Crimson Tide in the shot put, and quarantine life is tough for the self-professed extrovert.
"It is difficult, especially my grandma, she is pretty high-risk so if we want to be able to be with her, we have to self-quarantine so I can’t be with any of my friends at all," she said.
No friends, no fun - but it's a full house of love with the Lees.
"At first when you hear we are going to be at home, you are like, ‘oh, brother, that’s not good news,'" Lee said. "At first, it was a little rough, but it actually has been so great. I never thought I would say that, but it has been so great. We have gotten so much closer and worked the kinks out."
Lee's father, Won Lee, is the throws coach at rival Century High School.
"It makes for an interesting meet when we go against Century or invitationals," said Lee. "I have my Glencoe coach and my dad, and they are both telling me what to do. I’m like, 'okay, okay!"
But who does she listen to more?
"They both help me with different things, and it’s kind of cool because from one throw they’ll both notice different things. Neither is right and neither is wrong," she said.
Father knows best that his little girl is headed to Brigham Young University in the fall.
"That has been a dream of mine for so long. I knew from a young age that I wanted to take my athleticism to the next level." Lee said. "It’s almost like there was no other option for me. It’s either that or nothing."
Making the best of what's given on her road to study engineering in Provo, Utah.
"I love math and science, that's my thing," said Lee.
That thing she'll do is a BYU dream come true.
"Being able to sign has helped so much. Not only with the motivation but also the disappointment of possibly not getting a volleyball season or a basketball season or track season, and possibly have last year be my “senior year” which I wasn’t even thinking that would be my last year, you know? It’s really helped me not be so sad," she said. "COVID has taken so much, I am not going to let it take my happiness."
What is it about being the Crimson Tide and being a student at Glencoe that Lee misses most during the pandemic?
"Even if we have a volleyball season or a basketball season, I am assuming now one will be able to come and that is just going to be really different and it’s just not going to be the same," she said. "It’s so fun when you feel united and you are all cheering for one cause. I think that is what I am excited about, just the unity and feeling like you are part of something bigger, you know?"
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
