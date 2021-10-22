PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a set of twin sisters who star for the Grant High School soccer team.

Elle and Liv Frazier have been one in the same since birth. Elle is the oldest, but only by one minute. The twins always had an opponent growing up in northeast Portland.

"When we were younger, we were really competitive so I think that helped us grow as players. The rudeness kind of went away, you know what I mean? I used to be really competitive," Elle said.

"Now, we play different positions so completely different sides of the field usually, so that definitely helps," said Liv.

Elle the forward and Liv the defender is now. When the Frazier sisters were pulled away from their club team at Eastside Timbers and the Generals during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was sibling bliss through boredom.

"We started an Instagram to get recruited and we would go outside for hours and plan little juggling videos," said Elle.

"We had little 30-second videos but behind that was like eight hours of fighting but we got it. We got it down to 30 seconds but every single day we tried to make one, tag the schools we wanted to go to, and it worked out," Liv said.

It worked out all right. The Frazier sisters will be playing at Portland State University.

"We knew after the call, that is where we wanted to go," said Liv.

Mom is a teacher, dad is a coach, and it sounds like the twins could save a bundle on college textbooks.

"Business, yeah. We will probably study the same thing. That will be a decision we make together, probably," Liv said.

For now, the Frazier twins are squeezing every last moment together in high school as their highly ranked Generals are battling for a 6A state trophy.

"A lot of our teammates, we grew up playing with them, knew we’d be coming to Grant together and we knew that this year, especially was going to be the year for us," said Liv.

If you know of any high school athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.