PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights the starting goalkeeper from Jesuit High School whose final year was significant in many ways.
"This is a cross and it has faith in Spanish," Olivia Juarez said as she showed off her new tattoo.
Faith and family go hand-in-hand for senior goalkeeper Juarez.
"I’ve drawn it on for five years for games. I have a cross necklace that I wear, and I don’t like to be without one on my body, so I put one on my body," she said.
Memories never fade in this pandemic-delayed and condensed first year of full-time starting as keeper for the three-time defending state champion Crusaders.
"Soccer is my outlet, and to get to play, that is just another step back into normal," Juarez said.
Juarez is blessed to have a college scholarship in her bag after committing to the University of Washington pre-pandemic during her sophomore year.
"It's the Pac-12. I would say the most competitive conference for women's soccer," she said.
The world is healing, and so is the Juarez family.
"It was really heartbreaking to see my little brother, my baby brother, who was so energetic when he was a kid and then seeing him decline, just broke my heart but my mom is a godsend," Juarez said.
Juarez's mom donated her kidney to son, Eli, over the summer up in Seattle. Eli is a sophomore at Jesuit High School.
"It was kind of the hardest day of my life I would say. Having my mom and my brother go into eight-hour long surgeries and not being able to be there," Juarez said.
Juarez was home along for three weeks.
"I grew a lot as a person. Had to be an adult, had to take care of my house, take care of my dog, go to work, go to soccer," she said. "So I guess it was a taste of what college is going to be like for me but I also had to grow up really quick."
Mending is happening all around.
"He is the best I have ever seen him. He is 6-2, he’s huge," Juarez said about her brother.
The Crusaders basketball player is almost as huge as mom is in Juarez's 18-years of life.
"My mom is my rock. She is my absolute inspiration," said Juarez. "She was a volleyball player at Purdue, so she has that drive and she is an amazing business woman. She is my mom! I am so grateful. She pushes me to be better every single day and I love her."
