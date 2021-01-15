PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Despite not being able to play, it will be a weekend to remember for a Jesuit High School lacrosse player who is winning big away from the field.
"Ziggy is the full name. You can take as many guesses as you want, but if my parents have something it’s short for, they haven’t told me yet."
Ziggy Berkoff is more than a name while away from her beloved game of lacrosse.
"If it is important to the community and it’s important to you, it will help somebody," she said.
The 18-year-old just wants a little something on the field to remember senior year.
"I really hope people in my class realize how flexible we are and how well we adapt to new situations and how we were put into this place where our whole senior year has been online but we still adjusted, we thrived and we made an impact," Berkoff said.
Berkoff was born in Korea and briefly lived in Singapore before growing up in the Rose City.
"A lot of photos of Ziggy running around the streets in flea markets," she said.
Acclimating to this new environment of remote learning hasn't been seamless for all.
"I either had to adapt or sink with it," said Berkoff.
It was that struggle with adapting to online schooling that peaked Berkoff's interest in making a difference - chosen as an Impact Athlete by US Lacrosse.
"I actually didn’t realize it was such a big event until a few days ago when I had a bunch of people texting me, ‘oh, you are at LaxCon?" she said.
Berkoff is one of three teens from around the country to speak at virtual LaxCon via Zoom to thousands on Saturday to represent a new generation of lacrosse lovers making impacts on and off the field.
"It gave me a reason to reach out to people and show the girls on my team that even though we are from Oregon and it might seem like our voices aren’t being heard, you can make a national impact even by doing something locally," Berkoff said. "Specifically for me, I am talking about what I did with my non-profit, STS, which I created with three other Jesuit students."
STS stands for Students Tutor Students.
"It’s to build up education in the Portland metro area during the coronavirus pandemic," said Berkoff. "We are trying to connect students with tutors, and it is mostly high school students who are tutoring but there are also some college students."
Seeking assistance and can't afford a tutor? STS is for you with more than 100 members using and tutoring at 13 different Portland area schools.
Berkoff is also president of the Jesuit Environmental Sustainability Club.
"My generation is going to be the one to have to face the big impacts so I want to show people who are younger than me, they can make a small impact that effects their school and their community and their state," she said.
Berkoff awaits her final Crusaders season while still narrowing down her college decision without a junior season on tape and hopefully a senior year on tap.
"I was actually pretty set to play lacrosse [in college] before COVID and then that kind of feel through, and so now I am looking at colleges more academically and if they have a good lacrosse program, I am planning on trying to join when I get there because lacrosse is such a big part of my life, I want to play no matter where I go."
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.