Senior Spotlight: La Salle Prep team leader to play hoops at Central Washington

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a team leader from La Salle Prep who is still left to wonder what could have been.
"When I struggle mentally, basketball is just an outlet for me. It’s something I know is always going to be there," said senior Mandy Sisul. "I would just train all of the time because it was a way for me to just escape from the reality of online school and seclusion."
Sisul and the Falcons are the defending 5A State Champs from 2019. A chance for La Salle to repeat was swiped in March 2020 when everyone all lost out on a lot of life as the Falcons were in the 5A Final Four.
"Coming back to campus that day so disappointed to know that we had to leave something that we were so close to achieving, I really believe that we would have won the title last year," Sisul said.
No trophies were on the line this year but at least games were a thing again for six-week spring season.
"I think the biggest thing that our class of 2021 can take away is just the amount of strength that we have because we’ve had so much taken away from us and we know now, we have evidence that nothing is guaranteed," said Sisul. "Being a true leader for the first time is something I am really grateful."
She's grateful too for an in-person graduation that already happened.
"It's weird being back," she said. "People have been talking about it, ‘she doesn’t even go here!’ making jokes about it. It’s weird but it’s been a weird year."
True that for an 18-year-old kid from Oregon City better known as "Squirt."
"It has kind of become the running nickname for me around here for me just because it is something I’ve had from my childhood. When I was a kid, I was very small and petite, so I was just a little squirt and the girls started calling me that because my dad called me that in front of them my freshman year," Sisul said. "People at school in the hallways will be like, ‘Squirt!’ and I am just like how do you know that?"
The next phase in Squirt's hoop dreams will land her in Ellensburg at Central Washington University.
"That was my first school that really showed me that they wanted me. They really showed they cared about me and it’s an all-female coaching staff and I love that, something I am really looking forward to," she said.
The Central Wildcat commit wants to become a journalist.
"News is so important to the world, just making sure to seek truth and report it is a big thing," Sisul said.
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
