LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - College recruitment across the board has been so tough for kids in all sports, but some are still finding a way to celebrate the future while they remain waiting for the now. In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 focuses on a new kid on the block at Lakeridge High School.
Senior Bryce Caufield has yet to play a down for the Pacers nor walk the halls of Lakeridge.
"Just learning how to adapt to an environment," Caufield said.
The Caufield's moved to Lake Oswego from Los Angeles County.
"We're all here and we want to win and play a big sport we love," Caufield said. "We want to play. There is nothing else to it."
Packing up from Torrance, California in the early stages of the pandemic as Caufield's mom got a new nursing job in March.
"I remember when I first moved to California, it would be like 60 degrees and I would be wearing an entire raincoat and sweats, going, ‘It’s freezing out here,'" he said.
Northwest born and bred, Caufield's formative years were spent in the Tri-Cities.
"In elementary school in Kennewick, we’d be wearing shorts in the snow," Caufield said.
Shoveling the driveway with bare legs had led a determined kid down the path to playing Division I college football as Caufield recently earned preferred walk-on status at Oregon State University.
"It’s nice knowing I have a home to go to in the end, my parents have been stressing so much about this, and I have," he said. "The recruiting process has been very tough during COVID season for any athlete."
What about the OSU Beavers and Coach Jonathan Smith made Caufield want to join the team?
"You can tell they want to win. They are nice and friendly and they are picking the best recruits, and in the end they want people who are determined to win and be physical and basically are very competitive in the end," he said.
The Pacer tight end will officially become a Beaver when signing day hits next month, also when Lakeridge and other kids around the state can get back to practicing what they love with their classmates.
"February, February. Hopefully in February we’ve got stuff going and we can really work," Caufield said. "Until March in the season if it’s still going to come. Hopefully it does."
Lakeridge's new head coach is Spencer Phillips, a 2009 graduate of Willamette High School in Eugene who spent the previous four years as assistant quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, including collecting a ring from Super Bowl 52.
"It’s been an amazing experience to be honest," said Caufield. "Having our coach from such a high level and come down to us and be able to show us their ways to connect to our level and be able to see it at a higher level, period."
Caufield hopes to take the Pacers to a higher ground for the impending Class of 2021 Friday Night Lights.
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
