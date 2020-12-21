Senior spotlight: Lebanon High School safety eyes football future in Eugene

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – The high school football season would have come and gone by now, but kids around the region are still holding on to some hope for some type of games in the spring.
FOX 12 has another senior spotlight with a football player from Lebanon, who has earned preferred walk-on status at the University of Oregon.
Will Dane Sipos and his Lebanon Warriors be buckling up their chin straps come the spring?
“We've still got some time, but I know COVID numbers aren’t doing too well right now, so I don't know what to expect."
The Class of 2021 safety would love nothing more than to get back to safely competing.
“My one wish is to just get under the lights and play a game,” Sipos said.
Wishing to do what his big brother did as the Warriors made Lebanon title town in 2016.
“They had a really core group and this group we are playing with, our senior class, we've been together since middle school,” Sipos compared.
He goes way back with his best buddy and the best linebacker in the state, four-star Oregon Duck commit Keith Brown.
"Keith and I, it's been since elementary together, so we've always been tight together."
The Brown and Sipos campaign ticket may join together in Eugene.
“We actually went on a Zoom call, Keith and me on my birthday, Sept. 30, and they ended up popping off and saying I had a preferred walk-on for them, so that was a pretty good day for my birthday.”
"They think I have a better work ethic then some of these kids because I don't have all of these full ride scholarships, so I know the work ethic that needs to be done to get there so they think I can work towards a scholarship down the road, so it's an option."
Sipos thanks his father for his work ethic.
“My dad is 50-years-old and he's out there doing chores just as hard as us and he's even more tired because he's out of shape but with a great work ethic, he's worked in the pavement industry his whole entire life basically."
If you think you or someone you know deserves a senior spotlight, please reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.
