Senior Spotlight: McKay HS three-sport star to play football for USD Toreros

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a three-sport athlete from McKay High School who has an all-star brain.
"You've got to control what you can control, and what you can't control - it's out of your control. Just do your best with what you can control," Brian Coburn said.
McKay High School senior Coburn, also known as "Big Red," has controlled the controllable as a three-sport student-athlete in these times of COVID-19.
"I can control my effort in workouts, I can control what I eat, my studying, my school," Coburn said.
A 4.0 two-lineman in football, to shot put and discus in track and field, and now a senior ride along with Scots basketball after missing so much for so long.
"I already knew coming into this year that I had a home at the University of San Diego," said Coburn.
He controlled his path to play football for the USD Toreros.
"I always wanted to get to that next level and really go to school where I can get the education that I wanted but also play football at the highest level that I can," he said.
His brain will either be in the playbook or his mechanical and electrical engineering textbooks.
"I like to fix problems," Coburn said. "I like to tinker around with stuff around the house."
Toying with time to occupy his mind when not on his courts and fields of play.
"I was part of the McKay's MIT Lemelson Invent team where it was a group of high schoolers coming together to solve a problem in our community, and that whole process of designing, testing, building, it really just cemented my love for engineering," Coburn said.
Out to master the content, Coburn's McKay alum parents instilled his early love for all things Royal Scots.
"McKay is like a huge and welcoming community of so many different backgrounds, ethnicities and cultures," Coburn said. "One thing I was really missing this year was our prep assemblies."
