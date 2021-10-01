MOLALLA, Ore. (KPTV) - Like soccer, football and cross country, volleyball athletes in Oregon lost out on their traditional fall season a year ago with a delayed and condensed campaign in the late winter and early spring, but they are back on the floor now.

Molalla High School senior Sydney Thompson is a decade into playing the sport the 17-year-old loves the most.

"It’s my safe space. Once I step in the gym, nothing else matters," Thompson said. "Just the sense of joy from your teammates all around you."

Syd the kid needed to spark joy elsewhere when school volleyball was a no-go last fall. So her family added a sandpit that welcomes visitors to the Thompson's home.

"It's in our front yard. When you pull in the driveway, that's all you see," she said.

The outside setter seems to know everyone in town, and it's all love and community in the halls of Molalla High School.

"Everyone seems to know everyone. When you go into the store, you always see someone you know, and they are always talking to you," Thompson said. "We have this big event called, Share the Love, and that is when we raise money for these families that are having hardships and we give all of the money to them and we have fun events and stuff."

One of Thompson's favorite events was visiting her grandmother. Something made difficult during the pandemic as her grandma was battling lung cancer.

"We would go down to the coast like every weekend and go see her, and if I was around anyone in two weeks, I couldn’t get close to her. But then she passed away on my grandpa’s birthday, which is a day after mine. That was pretty hard, but I don’t think it has processed in my head yet, so it still doesn’t feel real," she said.

Grandma Janice was into the arts from her garden.

"She is very artistic, and I think that is where I get my artistic side. My mom is really artistic too. My grandma did gourds all of the time and she would carve and won a lot of awards," Thompson said. "In school, I love ceramics. That is so fun to me. I don’t have ceramics this year but last year I did, and I made a little sushi plate, which is so cool, so I just made little things in the class, it’s so fun."

