BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a Mountainside High School senior golfer who will be playing with her best friend at nationals and soon with her big sister in college.

Emily Song has been in her bag since she was 7.

"It's nice to get out. It's just kind of destressing after school," Song said. "I feel like when I am golfing, I am more of an even-keel kind of player. My parents always tell me they can’t tell if I am mad or if I am doing really well."

Family that caddies together, stays together.

"I am able to spend time with my family and not being on the phone," said Song. "Just when I hit the ball, it feels so good. It is really satisfying."

Song is a competitive kid just like other prep golfers in the area who haven't been offered a state tournament since 2019.

"Being in the competition mode is just different, being at state. We actually had a really good team my sophomore year but because of COVID it was canceled and so it was kind of disappointing and state is just such a fun thing to look forward to," she said.

The Maverick discovered plenty of competition during the pandemic while punching her ticket to play with her best friend and Cleveland High School senior Kyra Ly in the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship this spring in Puerto Rico.

"I really like the four-ball just because golf is such an individual sport, but with the four-ball, I get to play with Kyra who is my best friend. Just being able to play as a team is a different way of playing," Song said.

Following nationals, state and graduation, Song will partner up with her biggest fan - her older sister Erin for her final year of eligibility at Weber State University.

"We always wanted to play on the same team together ever since she was in high school, and now, we get to finally do it," she said.

Song wants to study either exercise sport science or finance in Ogden, Utah.

"She just kind of opened the door for me, so I don’t think I was really contacting Weber State or really looking at them," said Song. "So it just kind of opened a new door and I am really glad that she is going there, and I was able to notice Weber State."

